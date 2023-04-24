JACKSON COUNTY, FL — A 29-year-old Headland man died early Sunday morning after a hit and run crash in Jackson County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was walking near the center lane of River Road just south of Gail Drive in Jackson County when at around 12:22 a.m., an unidentified vehicle crashed into the pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash traveling southbound on River Road. The vehicle is described as a small or midsize SUV, possibly a red or maroon colored GMC Envoy.

The victim has not yet been identified as officials are waiting to notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.