A Headland woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with a vehicle following an argument, according to police.

Marketa Lashea Baker, 32, of Headland, is charged with one count of first-degree domestic violence. Her bond was set at $60,000.

On Saturday, June 3, at around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 3500 block of Westgate Parkway.

According to Dothan Police, when officers arrived, they found the victim and several others including the suspect in the roadway. As the investigation got underway, it was determined the male victim was driving the vehicle and the suspect, later identified as Baker, was a passenger.

An argument between the two took place and Baker began getting physical with the victim. Eventually, the victim stopped, exited the vehicle, and told Baker he would walk. Baker then got in the driver's seat, drove passed him, turned around, and hit him with the vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and it was determined he suffered a broken leg and required surgery.