Meet nurse Brandon Skinner

Who has been a mentor to you and helped you in your career?

“Laura Inman, the charge nurse on the Med-Surg Ward at WMC when I started working here took me under her wing.”

What’s a moment that you’re most proud of as a nurse?

“Graduating from Nursing School and earning a bachelor’s degree

What is it about the Wiregrass Medical Center community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

“This is “home.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Just remembering that I can only do what I can do,” Skinner said. “I do my best. My best is all I’ve got.”