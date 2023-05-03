Brandon Skinner always had a desire to help others and that, he said, is what led to his choice of nursing as a career.
The Hartford native is the charge nurse at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. He has been named as an honoree in the Dothan Eagle’s Heart of Health Care initiative. He is one of many nurses we're highlighting as National Nurses Week approaches.
Founded in 1954 by the citizens of Geneva, WMC opened in the summer of 1955 as Geneva County Hospital. With today's shorter hospital stays, WMC provides extensive outpatient surgery and rehab services. A registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree, Skinner has served in the Geneva County seat at WME since the summer of 2018.
People are also reading…
As charge nurse, Skinner’s duties include admissions, most of the discharges, rounds with the doctors, coordinating transfers and dialoguing with the patients’ families.
A Geneva High School Class of 2012 graduate, Skinner graduated from Wallace Community College in May 2018 and began work at WMC in the summer of that year.
Skinner took four years of general studies courses before starting the two year nursing program. He is working towards his master’s degree through Troy University which he expects to complete in May 2025.
Nursing school was intense, Skinner said.
“Once I wanted to throw in the towel towards the end of it all and I thought, ‘What if I don’t pass?’” he recalled. “Then I figured that I’d already made it this far, so I kept on going.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Skinner served as a travel nurse, assigned temporarily at medical care facilities throughout Alabama, Georgia and Florida to fill staffing shortages. It was a rewarding time, he said, because he was able to be part of saving lives.
“I always liked helping people...,” he said. “If you have a passion to help people and have compassion, this is the job for you.
Skinner said nursing school "is as hard as you make it."
“It’s time consuming and stressful, but anybody can do it if you put your mind to it," he said.
Skinner and his wife, Christin, a labor and delivery nurse at Medical Center Enterprise, have two fur babies: Beau the dog, and Kitty the cat.