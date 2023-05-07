Desiray Ritter had the best laid plans – a lifelong science enthusiast. She was in school in pursuit of a degree in biology with the intent of becoming a teacher.
Ritter now works with hospice patients and their families through Gentiva Hospice in Dothan. In her role, she is able to practice both patient care and education. She’s passionate about both.
“I was kind of on the fence about going into nursing versus going into teaching science, because I’ve always loved helping people in education,” she said. “I get to do a lot of education with families, just helping ease some of their worries and anxiety during this time.”
Ritter was named an honoree in the Dothan Eagle’s “Nurses: Heart of Health Care” initiative. She is one of 10 health care workers we’re highlighting during National Nurses Week.
She spoke about educating and comforting the patients she cares for daily.
“When I admit people, my first question is ‘What do you know about hospice care?’,” Ritter said. “And most of them are tearful, because they do know that this is a terminal illness. Some people think that it means that they have five minutes left to live. I always tell them, you know, it’s not true. It doesn’t mean that you are going to pass away in a short amount of time.
“These people are going through some of the toughest times of their life, and we get to come in and help make that a little easier,” she said.
Ritter, who earned her associate’s degree in nursing at Wallace Community College and bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Alabama, now has her sights set on a master’s degree. Meanwhile, in addition to her career as a nurse, she’s also logging time in education as a clinical instructor at Wallace.
“I love to get to educate future nurses, and hope to work alongside them one day.”