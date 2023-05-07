Meet nurse Desiree Ritter

When was it that you knew you wanted to be a nurse?

While studying to become a biology teacher. “Ultimately went with the career that I could do both -- I could educate and do nursing, so that I could get the best of both worlds.”

Do you have a mentor or role model in your path to nursing?

“I actually started (in nursing) at Flowers Hospital with one of my preceptors at the time, Rebecca Chambliss. She really helped mold who I am as a nurse today, because she really helped me get leadership skill, time management skills and just overall education skills.

What is it your favorite part of nursing?

We get to make some people's worst days a little better.