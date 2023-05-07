Meet nurse Jimmy Huynh

Who has been a mentor to you and helped you in your career?

"Stacie Holland. She is my director and really helped me learn the ropes when I was a new nurse. Heather Easterwood also played a big part in helping me because she was preceptor."

What's a moment that you're most proud of as a nurse?

"I was named Flowers' employee of the year in 2022. Shortly after that, I was selected for the Daisy Award after one of my patients wrote an amazing letter about me. Those two achievements kind of brought me back to why I decided to do nursing."

What helps you get through the day?

"My team here at Flowers and my family. Having that strong support system is crucial."