While he was a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Jimmy Huynh did a little bit of everything before pursuing nursing.
As a undergraduate, he had a variety of opportunities, but he always found his way back to nursing.
“I think what really attracted me to nursing was the direct patient care,” Huynh said. “I enjoy being a part of a care team that helps patients from the moment they get here until they are discharged home.”
Huynh, a Flowers Hospital nurse and Dothan native, has been named as an honoree in Dothan Eagle’s “Nurse: Heart of Health Care” initiative. He was surprised to learn he’s one of 10 health care professionals we’re highlighting during National Nurses Week.
“I actually found out from a friend of mine that I was nominated. So it came as a little bit of a surprise, but I was really happy and excited about it when he told me,” he said.
As a registered nurse, Huynh’s day starts at 6:30 a.m. with assignments. Afterward, Huynh begins to go in to patient rooms to do a bedside report and review the care plan for the day with that patient. He said the key to his job is making sure family members are involved in the care.
“Having family involved is important,” he said. “So they can know what the plan of action is for the day and can help make sure its successfully met.”
Huynh graduated from UAB and with a bachelor’s degree in biology. After graduation, he wasn’t sure which direction he wanted to go in and decided to pursue a career in healthcare. From there, Huynh moved back to Dothan. He found work as a patient care technician before eventually becoming a registered nurse.
Huynh encourages anyone interested in pursuing a career in nursing or any type of health care to volunteer at a hospital before going to school to study the field.
“In school, it’s a whole different ballgame then when you’re a nurse, because you have to juggle many hats and are asked to do a lot of things. The volunteer experience will allow you to find out if this something you really want to do,” he said.