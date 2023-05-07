When a young Kyria Neal saw health care professionals care for her sick grandfather before he died, it inspired her to become the neuro endovascular nurse she is today.
Now the Dothan native is one of 10 health care professionals we’re celebrating as a part of the Dothan Eagle’s “Nurses: Heart of Health Care” initiative. She was excited to learn she would be highlighted during National Nurses Appreciation Week.
“I was very excited, because it was great knowing someone in the community thought to nominate me,” said Neal, who has been a nurse at Southeast Health for three years.
Neal graduated from Northview High School and went on to earn an associate’s degree in nursing from Wallace Community College. While inspired at a young age, Neal wasn’t certain she wanted to be a nurse in the beginning. During her time at Wallace, she went through several majors before ending up in the nursing program.
After graduation, she took a job at Southeast Health and remains in nurse practitioner school. She’s been with the not-for-profit community health system for three years.
As a neuro endovascular nurse, her duties include responding to stroke patients, staying with them through computer tomography and supporting a physician if they need someone to intervene.
Neal joined the nursing field when COVID-19 started spreading across the United States. She was working in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit became a spot for everything besides COVID. She said working through the pandemic helped her become a stronger, more well-rounded nurse.
“At the beginning of my nursing career, I saw everything but my specialty,” Neal said. “It was very interesting. I think it made me a better a nurse, because had I just started when it was Neuro ICU. I would’ve just gotten that basic knowledge. But since everything was so crazy, I got to see a lot of stuff.”