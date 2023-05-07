Meet nurse Kyria Neal

Who has been a mentor to you and helped you in your career?

"Amber Smith. She no longer works here, but she was the nurse who precepted me and helped me grow."

What's a moment that you're most proud of as a nurse?

"I'm still pretty young in my career, but I'm proud of myself because of how far I've come. There were times when I thought I wasn't gonna make it."

What is it about the Wiregrass community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

"The Wiregrass community is home for me. I see a lot of people that I may see in the streets. A couple weeks ago, I was at a graduation and this lady who I didn't even know walked up to me. She hugged me. It's great to be out in the community and for people to come up and tell you how big of a role you played in their life."

What helps you get through the day?

"Well, energy drink's used to help me. You just got to have the passion for nursing in order to do it."