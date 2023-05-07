Meet nurse Ryley Snell

Who has been a mentor to you and helped you in your career?

"It's hard to think of one person in particular. I feel like in each setting that I've worked in, I've had a lot of great mentors along the way."

What is it about the Wiregrass community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

"It's home. I've worked at Flowers for about six years on and off. It's like a big family here, so I feel like this is the best place to be."

What helps you get through the day?

"Co-workers. It's important to have good co-workers alongside you."