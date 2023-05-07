It didn’t take too long for nurse Ryley Snell to figure out his career path.
He’s always been passionate about taking care of others.
“In high school, I actually volunteered here at Flowers Hospital,” he said. “So working in the medical field is always something that I wanted to do.”
Snell, a case manager and nurse at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, has been named as an honoree in Dothan Eagle’s “Nurse: Heart of Health Care” initiative. He was thrilled to learn he’s one of 10 health care professionals we’re highlighting during National Nurses Week.
“I was very excited. It’s a great honor to have,” he said.
People are also reading…
Snell of Dothan graduated from Wallace Community College’s nursing program. In 2018, he transferred to Troy University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. He continues to pursue his master’s degree at Troy and plans to graduate at the end of May.
From 2017 to 2020, Snell spent the beginning of his career working as as a surgery nurse at Flowers Hospital. He went on to serve as a nurse in the Southeast Health’s Neuro Intensive Critical Care unit. He also worked at Genieva Hospice before returning to Flowers in 2022 for a position in case management.
Snell’s case manager duties include discharge planning and care transition. He makes sure patients leave the hospital with all of the information they need for equipment or services, such as home health care and rehab. He hopes anyone who is aspiring to be a nurse gives the field a chance.
“It’s a great career and field to be in,” he said. “There are a lot of great opportunities. So if you don’t like one thing, there is always something else out there to try.”