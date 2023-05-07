Meet nurse Shae Griffin

Who has been a mentor to you and helped you in your career?

"My old boss, Cari Zhang. I was kind of shy and timid, but she motivated me by telling me things like, 'Come on Shae. You got this.'"

What's a moment that you're most proud of as a nurse?

"I'm proud to leave here every night knowing I did everything I could to provide my patients with the best care."

What is it about the Wiregrass community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

"I enjoy knowing that I helped somebody feel better."

What helps you get through the day?

"A lot of prayer and teamwork."