Shae Griffin was 29 years old when she decided to switch careers.
After spending eight years as a phlebotomist, her love for people motivated her to go back to school and pursue nursing.
“I have a heart of compassion, and I enjoy helping people,” Griffin said. “When I went back to school, I was the oldest one in the majority of my classes. Everybody there was like 18, but I went back because this was something I really wanted to do.”
Griffin, a Southeast Health nurse with 15 years of experience, has been named as an honoree in Dothan Eagle’s “Nurse: Heart of Health Care” initiative. She was shocked to learn she is one of 10 health care professionals we’re highlighting during National Nurses Week.
“I don’t really like to be recognized...,” Griffin said. “I was kind of surprised, because I normally just like to be behind the scenes.”
Griffin has lived in Dothan all her life and graduated from Dothan High School in 1997.
At Southeast Health, she mainly works with cardiac and neuro patients who come in with heart issues, chest pains, brain injuries or stroke symptoms. Outside of the hospital, Griffin is married to her husband of 29 years and has a 9-year-old daughter.