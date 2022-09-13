Highland Games return to Daleville Saturday

DALEVILLE—The Southeast Alabama Highland Games are coming to Daleville this Saturday.

This is the sixth time the Highland Games have been held in the Wiregrass and the second year for the games to be held in Culpepper Park, said Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with official opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. A large collection of food and merchandise vendors will also be available for event-goers to browse as they watch the athletics.

“We will have activities and story times for the kids to enjoy, in addition to the kids’ athletics—which are a staged down version of the competition to let the younglings try it out for themselves,” said Southeast Alabama Highland Games President Scotty Johnson.

Also present at the event will be the Friends of Army Aviation, a non-profit public education organization dedicated to presenting the Army Aviation story through static displays of legacy Army aircraft and an opportunity to ride a UH-1 Huey helicopter.

The Scottish Clans are another important part of the event, Johnson said. “Not sure if you have Scottish heritage? Come by the Scottish Clan’s tents to meet with them and see what clan you may be a part of and learn some history.”

The Southeast Alabama Highland Games and Scottish Heritage Festival made its return in 2021 after missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition is made up of games that show off the strength and determination of athletes who compete in events such as shot put, hammer throw, and beam flips.

Athletes of all ages and skill levels are invited to show off their strength.

The 2021 event was moved from Dothan to Daleville after officials from the City of Daleville approached organizers about partnering on the event, said Johnson. The city offered assistance that organizers of the not-for-profit event couldn’t turn down, he said.

Billed as an event “where kudzu and kilts collide,” the games were started in the Wiregrass in 2016 by the Twisted Kilt Society.

Last year’s inaugural event in Culpepper Park attracted some 500 people and Stayton said he’s expecting an even larger crowd Saturday.

“Bigger and better than ever this year,” is the way the mayor describes the event. “We’re happy to welcome them to Daleville.”

“It was an event to behold,” said Johnson. “We will feature all the traditional Highland Games events, including the caber toss, sheaf toss, Scottish hammer throw, weight for height, and stone throw. We encourage everyone to come out if only to see the games and watch the demonstrations that will be going on.”

“The Southeast Alabama Highland Games, or known to some as the Wiregrass Highland Games, began as an idea that developed during a sit-down around the Twisted Kilt Society table,” Johnson said. “That idea has grown into the Southeast Alabama Highland Games, the aim of which is to enrich our community by providing an educational, family friendly event.”

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Daleville.