Going into the Alabama Science and Engineering Fair last week, Highlands Elementary student June Haynie felt confident in herself and her project.

"Once you get to state, you are kind of used to presenting so you're not as nervous," Haynie said. "When we did the first science fair at school, I was way more nervous. State is a little bit bigger but by then you have a feel for presenting."

Her hard work paid off as the sixth grader placed third overall against hundreds of students in the April 1 competition at Auburn University. On top of that, she also won the science enthusiast award.

For her project, Haynie compared different lipsticks and put a presentation together about which one would last the longest. The project went hand in hand with two of Haynie's passions: innovation and fashion.

"I did lipstick because I have a fashion side of me," Haynie said. "When I started researching the background, I found all of these interesting facts and I just got hooked. It was very cool to learn so much while I was doing this project."

According to Haynie, the project was a long process. Erin Woodham, Haynie's teacher, said students worked on their projects for several months.

"These children worked on them from the last week of September (2022) all the way until mid-December," Woodham said. "Each week, we took a piece of the project and I taught them how to do it. We practiced in class and at the end we took all of those pieces together to do the project. She (June) did this project for about three months."

In order to get an opportunity to compete at the state fair, Haynie and 22 other students from Highlands first competed in a science fair at the school. From there, she moved on to the district fair where she placed second against students from across the Dothan City Schools system. Lastly, she competed in the regional fair and placed second in the behavioral science category.

When the state fair was all set and done, it took Haynie a few days to realize what she'd accomplished.

"It did take a couple of days to realize 'oh yeah, I really did win third place,'" Haynie said. "I was really shocked when I won because I didn't expect to win State or make it this far, it was all really fun."

Haynie said her favorite part of the competition was getting to interact with the judges.

"I liked getting to see different judges," Haynie said. "At state you get a lot more judges and they are ready to ask you questions. Sometimes they ask questions that you would've never thought of, and it was fun to answer them because they really make you think."

For placing in the competition, Haynie received a medal. She was also presented with a certificate for winning the science enthusiast award, recognizing her for showing the most enthusiasm about her project when she was being interviewed by judges.

Like any parent would be, Haynie's mother Courtney was proud of her daughter's accomplishment.

"She is one of those kids who goes 110%, and you can see that by how well she did," she said. "She was very thorough and used her resources like her awesome teachers at Highlands. You could tell she had all of the support that she needed."

Woodham praised Haynie for not only the hard work she put into her project, but for the student she is in general.

"She is a remarkable student," Woodham said. "More importantly, she is a very compassionate student and I'm extremely proud of her. She may seem so confident and nonchalant, but she worked so hard to prepare."

Haynie tells other kids looking to compete at a science fair that it's more about the person than the project itself.

"It's not all about the project," Haynie said. "The main thing the judges are looking at is the way you present it and how confident you are."

Although the future might seem far away, Haynie may have already figured out a career path.

"I would love to be an engineer or do something in design," Haynie said. "I love creating and building things."