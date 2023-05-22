A historic Houston County landmark could soon be recognized on a national level.

"There is a great history here and we should not let this great American landmark go away," Steven Smith, from Friends of Dupree School, said. "It needs to be saved."

During a regular Houston County Commission meeting on Monday, Smith revealed to the commission that the group is on track to have the Historic Dupree School added to the National Park Service's Register of Historic Places.

The school, located in Ashford, was built in 1904 after Simon B. Harper, an educator in Houston County, purchased around 40 acres of land from the Hamrick family and set one acre aside for the school. Children between first and sixth grade were educated at the school, and the building featured a large classroom that could be divided into two smaller ones.

All of the children who attended the school came from very humble backgrounds.

"Most of these kids were just sharecroppers' children," Smith said. "When you go back and look at the pictures from the 1930s, very few of them had shoes on. They not only went to school during the day, but they would come home and pick cotton in the afternoon."

Once the school shuttered its doors in the early 1950s, the building hosted several local musical acts and held other events such as parties and reunions.

In 2021, community members rallied together to form a non-profit organization called the Friends of Dupree School, with the goal of preserving the building after it had been vandalized and sustained damaged due to Hurricane Michael.

Smith, a Wiregrass native, was living in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the time the group was founded. He had no intention of coming back to the area but ended up returning in order to help the organization.

Smith has a special connection with the school.

"My beloved mother was a student of Historic Dupree School in the 1930s, and my dad is buried one mile from the school," Smith said. "My grandparents also attended school there in the 1900s and my grandfather ended up working there until around 1940."

Since its inception, the organization has raised over $50,000 toward the Historic Dupree School Preservation Project. Construction on the school is expected to begin soon.

Outside of making repairs to the current structure, the organization has other plans for the building so its legacy will never die.

"We are restoring life and light to Historic Dupree School," Smith said. "We want to make it a viable community center which will have a music venue, an extensive education program, a farm support program, and a cultural center."

Smith hopes Houston County continues to stand behind the project.

"We hope that Houston County will find a way to value this great jewel you have at the crossroads of Coot Adams and Antioch Church roads," Smith said.

For more information about the school and the preservation project, visit www.dupreeschool.com.

In other action Monday, the county commission:

— Approved a resolution to vacate a portion of James Lane.

— Approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of a General Obligation Warrant to SmartBank.

— Approved budget amendment for revenue and associated expenditures relating to the Pistol Permit Grant Reimbursement Fund.

— Approved budget amendment to record revenues from Johnson & Johnson Opioid settlement.

— Approved budget amendment for Alabama Mutual Aid System pass through grants and the Strategic National Stockpile grant.

— Authorized chairman to negoitate purchase and sale of 172 Prevatt Road for no more than $290,000.