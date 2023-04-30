NEWTON — The Newton Public Library in the historic Oates-Reynolds Memorial building here was the recipient of some 50 new books, hand-delivered Friday afternoon by members of the Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Newton Mayor Lonnie Daniels, town councilmembers, town citizens and library board members joined Newton Librarian Amy Galletly in welcoming the DAR members to the library, housed in the building that once served as women’s dormitory for the Baptist Collegiate Institute that was based in this Dale County town from 1898 until 1929.

Founded in 1890, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage organization, meaning that all members can trace their lineage back to someone who served in, or aided in some way, the American Revolution, explained Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter Regent Jessica Gautney.

The organization has three main areas of focus: patriotism, historical preservation and education, she said. “Our society works tirelessly in service to veterans. We seek to restore historical sites including grave sites of veterans and of course, especially Revolutionary War veterans.”

The DAR has one of the two largest genealogical records databases in the world, she added.

“Finally, but not least, we focus on education. One of the ways the society supports education is through service to libraries, by volunteering and donating books. Today we are here to celebrate National Library Week by donating books to the Newton Library. “

“We would be interested in partnering with the library in other ways in the future," she added. “We can provide activities focusing on the Revolutionary War or history in general, to include a story time in period costume for children or perhaps a session on genealogy and tracing your roots.”

The roots of the Oates-Reynolds Memorial Building were what Dale County historian Charles Zeigler shared with the group assembled there Friday afternoon.

Reading from Ann Morton’s book on the history of the Baptist Collegiate Institute, Zeigler said that although the BCI was organized on the site in 1898, the actual Oates-Reynolds Memorial Building was not built until 1922.

Zeigler said that in 1920 there were 189 students from Alabama, Florida and Georgia attending the BCI, 29 of them preparing for the ministry and several of the women were mission volunteers. The school was in financial trouble with teachers unpaid and debts outstanding. The Baptist Convention came to the rescue with a donation of $6,000. Then a fire destroyed the boys’ dormitory.

In 1921, a junior college was added to the high school institute. Also in 1921, the administration building was damaged by fire the second time in nine years. In 1922 the administration building was rebuilt and that same year Martha Ann Oates of Headland gave $25,000 for a new girls’ dormitory, which is the present Oates-Reynolds Memorial Building.

The dormitory was constructed by Emmett Davis of Ozark and furnished by the Women’s Missionary Society of Alabama. The old girls' dorm was used to board male students. The Baraca Class of Troy First Baptist Church furnished the science lab and several hundred books were added to the BCI library.

The books the Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of the DAR donated Friday include history, cookbooks, science and fiction. “The library may choose to put them in their collection or may put them in fundraising book sales to benefit the library,” Gautney said. “Either way we hope that our donation will help the library.”