McCraney guilty on all counts

OZARK — Guilty on all counts is the verdict a six-man, six-woman jury reached Wednesday after 7 hours of deliberation in the eight-day long ca…

McCraney takes the witness stand

OZARK-Coley McCraney took the witness stand Monday on the sixth day of the capital murder trial in which he stands charged with five counts of…

