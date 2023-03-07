NEWTON-Progress continues at the Newton Library Museum as the new library director Amy Galletly sorts through hundreds of books stacked in piles and on floor-to-ceiling shelves in separate rooms throughout the first floor of the historic Oates-Reynolds Memorial Building on Oates Drive in this Dale County town of 1,607.

For about a month, Galletly and two volunteer helpers have been working to organize the library that is housed in the building that was once home to Newton’s Baptist Collegiate Institute. “She has completely turned things around,” said Newton Mayor Lonnie Daniels, as he surveyed the progress.

The first order of business is cataloguing the books to accurately assess inventory, Galletly said. Many of the obvious duplicates are being sold at the fundraising book sale going on at the library until the end of this month. Hardback books are available for a donation of $1 each and soft cover books are available for a donation of 50 cents. “And I do make deals,” Galletly said, as she surveyed tables in the library entrance hall stacked with books for sale. “There are tons of large print books and audio books,” she added.

J. Marcus Rosser founded the library/museum in the two-story red brick building that was once home to Newton’s Baptist Collegiate Institute, which had been founded in 1898 “under the Christian leadership of Principal A.W. Tate and the Newton Baptist Church, to provide an education opportunity to those whose finances would not admit seeking an education in some of the established institutions,” according to notes attached to portraits and other memorabilia, including a mirror hand crafted by World War II German POWs being held in then-Camp Rucker as a gift to Miss Dot Carmichael for her friendship during their incarceration. She had been assigned to oversee their health and welfare, according to a written note on the mirror.

More than 10,000 students—boys and girls—attended Baptist Collegiate Institute before it closed in 1929. The school had served as a high school for 31 years, but in 1921 the school also became a junior college and remained as such until it closed due to lack of funds.

Today a granite marker commemorates the school's existence and the members of a dwindling alumni association -- the last graduating class was in 1926, according to an alumni association brochure written by Mark Baggett. The upstairs of the Oates-Reynolds Building is home to a museum housing memorabilia collected throughout Newton’s history.

The Newton Public Library hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m.