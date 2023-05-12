The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce honored its small business members during the organization’s Small Business Week 2023, being celebrated May 8-12.

The highlight of the week took place Tuesday during the Small Business Person of the Year Award Luncheon when Stephen Holland, president/CEO/owner of the Holland Real Estate Group and Property Champions Real Estate, was named the Chamber’s 2023 Small Business Person of the Year.

Each year, nominees for the award are ranked on a point system that recognizes leadership in the community, customer satisfaction, business appearance, image and professional and civic involvement. Award nominees must reside in the Wiregrass area and own or operate a business with no more than 25 employees. Holland was selected by his peers for the award from among a slate of four Chamber members.

“I am deeply grateful to God, my family and the amazing team at Property Champions Real Estate for their unwavering support and encouragement. This award is not just a recognition of my achievements, but a testament to the resilience, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of our entire team. I am honored to be a part of such a vibrant and dynamic business community, thankful to be recognized with such an amazing group of other professionals and entrepreneurs, and I am committed to contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Dothan area. Thank you to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for this incredible honor,” stated Holland.

The 2023 finalists also included Robert Byrd, Sunset Memorial Park; Dave Guiler, Premier Entertainment Group, LLC; and Niki Pierce, Dothan Law Group / P5, LLC.

“The Chamber and I are so excited and proud of all four of this year’s nominees and I’m thrilled that Stephen Holland is this year’s award winner,” said Gina Grant, from Century 21 James Grant Realty and the Chamber’s Membership Development Council chair.

Other events taking place throughout the rest of the week include Surprise Patrol Visits to area businesses and a Women’s Night Out at The Untrained Edit. Ruth Jeffers, Jeffers Inc. Co-CEO, served as the guest speaker at the Award Luncheon.

The Small Business Person of the Year Award Luncheon was sponsored by Diamond Sponsor – Five Star Credit Union; and Platinum Sponsors – Dothan Awning and Exteriors, Dunbarton Corp. and Eagle Eye Outfitters Inc.