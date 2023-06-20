OZARK — “Honoring freedom and empowering unity” was the theme of the inaugural Juneteenth Community Celebration held in downtown Ozark Monday.

Hundreds braved the threat of rain to gather at the downtown amphitheater to commemorate the afternoon filled with live music and entertainment, games, bounce house for children and free food.

Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

“Our other Independence Day,” is how event organizer Winnie Frazier described the day that commemorates the day, two and one half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, when some 250,000 slaves in Texas learned they were, in fact, free. “We must confront the great contradiction in our past that a nation conceived in liberty was also born in shackles,” she said.

“Juneteenth recognizes the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery and honors the resilience, strength, and cultural heritage of African Americans,” said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship as he joined Juneteenth Organization Committee members at an earlier proclamation signing. “The Ozark Juneteenth Community Celebration aims to bridge divides and promote a greater sense of belonging and acceptance within our community by recognizing and celebrating our shared history and strengthening the bonds that unite us as fellow residents of this city.”

Juneteenth serves as a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and unity,” Blankenship said as he presented Frazier with a proclamation declaring June 19 as a day of community celebration in the Heart of the Wiregrass. “This holiday holds a special significance and purpose for this city and its citizens because Ozark, with a population of 14,313 citizens, includes a vibrant African American community representing 31% of the residents.”

“Juneteenth is a holiday whose history was hidden for much of the last century, marking what the most significant event is arguably in American history after Independence Day itself,” Frazier said.

There was 250,000 slaves in Texas and none of them knew they had been freed more than two years before this day, said Frazier, describing them as “shocked, disoriented and most likely fearful of an uncertain future in which they could do as they pleased.

“A bitter sweet holiday,” is how Frazier described Juneteenth. “It’s a time of celebration, but also a time of reflection, healing and, hopefully, a time for the country to come together and deal with its slave legacy. We must fix the legacy of racism.”

Ozark Juneteenth Committee Member Sylvia Malone agreed. “We gather to honor the resilience and strength of the Black community, to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices made in the fight for freedom, and to seek God’s guidance as we continue the journey towards justice and equality,” Malone said. “May this day serve as a reminder that while progress has been made, there is still work to be done.”

“Juneteenth is a celebration for every freedom fighter that came before us,” Frazier said. “We must remember that there is so much more work to do. We are still fighting for our liberation and freedom and for justice and equality. Remember, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“We must stay focused. Silence is not an option,” Frazier added. “If we change things for Black Americans, we change things for all Americans and we can celebrate Juneteenth together."

“May the spirit of Juneteenth inspire us to work tirelessly towards a world where freedom, equality and justice prevail for all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity or background,” said Malone. “May we build bridges of compassion, acceptance and respect, creating a world where everyone is treated with dignity and fairness.”