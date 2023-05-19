MONTGOMERY — The House of Ruth in Dothan is among agencies awarded grants from Gov. Kay Ivey to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims in 21 counties.

“Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault deserve ready access to a variety of professional services including those provided by court advocates who can help them navigate the complexities of the justice system,” Ivey said as she awarded the grants totaling $141,338. “I commend the work of these organizations to protect victims and their families every day.”

The House of Ruth Inc. in Houston County is using funds of $39,000 to provide education and training to law enforcement officers, social service workers and other first responders on issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. The organization will also offer education and awareness training to public schools and college students through community events, health fairs, job fairs and media outreach. The project serves Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.

Rape Counselors of East Alabama is using grant funds of $19,988 to provide a 24-hour hotline, hospital response, crisis intervention counseling, emergency assistance, advocacy, information and referrals for victims of sexual assault in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties.

The Baldwin Family Violence Shelter, also known as The Lighthouse, is using funds of $33,000 to continue offering crisis interventions, information, referrals, safe shelter, case management, counseling and advocacy to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia, and Monroe counties.

Penelope House Inc. is using grant funds of $36,000 to implement the Court Advocacy Program. The program provides information to victims about their rights and options in the legal system, assists with protection orders and helps victims navigate the criminal and civil court systems. This program serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington counties.

A $13,350 grant will assist the Columbus Alliance for Battered Women Inc. located in Columbus, Ga., to continue the Hope Harbour Community Outreach Program. The program provides crisis intervention, legal advocacy and comprehensive support services for domestic violence victims in Russell County. The program also provides education and awareness about domestic violence to the community and information on the support services available for victims and their families.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA believe that partnerships with local organizations are vital to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require to recover from abuse,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These grants will help support such assistance through these organizations and programs.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.