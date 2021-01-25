Houston Co. Commission leases Farm Center to be used for COVID vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available at the Houston County Farm Center.

Houston County commissioners approved a request Monday to lease the facility to Dothan Pediatric Clinic for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 75 and older.

They are operating on an appointment-only basis, working with the churches in Dothan. Phyllis Helms, administrator at Dothan Pediatric Clinic explained that each church has been given consent forms that offer a date and time to be vaccinated. Anyone interested can pick up a form and go to the Farm Center on the given day and time. This setup is expected to continue over the next six to eight weeks.

People who are not affiliated with a church can go to the Farm Center and request a consent form with an appointment time. There is no phone line open for making appointments so far.

Commissioners also approved five other items:

• Request to award ACCA Joint County Bid for Rubber Tire Roller

• Request to authorize finance agreement for budgeted item at Road & Bridge

• Request to award bid for two 2021 Chassis Crew Cab to lowest bidder meeting specifications – Road & Bridge