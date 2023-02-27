The Houston County Commission approved a request to participate in the Association of County Commissions of Alabama's (ACCA) Liability Self-Insurance Fund for calendar years 2024-2026 during its regular meeting on Monday morning.

"This is essentially a self-funded policy with all of the participating counties in the state," Peter Covert, chief administrative officer for the county, told commissioners during the meeting. "It's sort of a control group that shares in that liability, so they get a better rate than normal."

ACCA created this fund in 1986 in order to help counties across the state that were facing increased prices in the commercial insurance market. Counties who are participating in this fund get coverage that is custom-tailored to the needs of their county according to the ACCA's website.

Other counties have left the ACCA to find better deals on the private market, but Houston County isn't in position to take that chance, Covert said.

"I've heard that some of the larger counties who have a significant insurance component of their own might be able to get a better rate in a year because of their claims experience," Covert said. "But our county is not of the size that will allow us to benefit from that."

The ACCA requested the county commission approve the resolution by the end of March in order to allow the organization to group the participants together and go to the insurance market in time for the next policy year, which will be the fall of 2023.

Commissioners voted to authorize participation in the ACCA's fund and Chairman Brandon Shoupe is expected to sign off on the accompanying participation agreement by the end of March.

In other action Monday, the county commission approved the following items:

• Reappointed Donna West to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA).

• Reappointed Gloria Jeffcoat to the Dothan-Houston County Library System Board.

• Approved a request to abolish the Houston County Farm Center Board.

• Approved an agreement with the Town of Ashford for conveyance of burial plots and maintenance of portion of Crawford Street.