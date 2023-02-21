The Houston County Board of Education approved a proposal from AngelTrax on Tuesday night that will bring stop arm cameras to every school bus in the county.

"This is all about keeping our children safe," Richie Howard, the CEO of AngelTrax said during a presentation to board members. "We are dealing with an epidemic and so we hope that our software will change the habits of drivers and make them think twice before blowing by a stopped school bus."

According to statistics from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, 17 million stop arm violations were reported in the last year.

The cameras are fitted with the latest AI technology and can detect vehicles who pass a school bus once the bus comes to a stop and the amber lights are activated. The incident is recorded, and the video is forwarded to the company's data center in Dothan.

Several people take a look at the video, starting with a reviewer, who then passes it on to a supervisor before it finally ends up in the hands of a retired police officer or sheriff's deputy that the company brings in.

Howard said retired Dothan police chief Steve Parrish will be the last person to look at all violations in both the city and county before AngelTrax mails the citation to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Howard believes giving people citations is the only way that they will learn.

"A national study shows that 98% of drivers who receive a citation, never get another one," Howard said. "We want to change driver behavior and the only proven method of doing so is to give a citation."

Drivers cited through the company's Child Safety Program will receive a $300 fine for each offense. Recipients can pay the fine by going to www.childsafetyprogram.us. or scanning the QR code on the ticket which will also show a video of the violation.

If one is unable to pay the fine in full, AngelTrax allows you the chance to pay it in installments.

"We understand that $300 is a lot so if you are only able to pay $10, then you'll pay $10 a month," Howard said.

Failure to pay will result in the fine becoming debt to the county and they could potentially flag your vehicle tags, making it impossible for the violator to register their vehicle.

Individuals can contest the fine by scheduling a hearing. However, if you are still found guilty after the hearing, you will be charged an additional $125 fee on top of the original $300 fine.

In January of this year, AngelTrax partnered with Dothan City Schools and installed cameras on 20 buses in their fleet. At the end of the pilot run, the program recorded 407 violations in less than three weeks.

"I couldn't believe some of the videos I was seeing," Howard, who grew up in Dothan, said. "I don't want anything to happen to kids in the city and the area that I've been around my whole life."

Since the test run however, the numbers have gotten better. "In some of our bigger school districts the number of citations that we've seen have dropped off by 30%," Howard said. "Here in Dothan, the number of citations has been cut in half."

The cameras will be installed on 83 county buses and Howard hopes to fully launch both Dothan's and Houston County's programs simultaneously on March 1.

More information about the Child Safety Program can be found at www.childsafetyprogram.us.