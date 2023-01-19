 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Houston County donates $1.5M to county EMS, volunteer fire departments

  • Updated
  • 0
Houston County Commission donates to county EMS, volunteer fire departments

Houston County Commissioner Tracy Adams, Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe, and Houston County Commissioner James Ivey present a $1.5 million check to the 17 volunteer fire departments and five volunteer EMS units at a meeting at the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency Office in Dothan Tuesday evening.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The volunteer fire departments and emergency management services operating in Houston County got a financial boost from the Houston County Commission in the form of a $1.5 million check Tuesday evening.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

At a meeting of the first responders at the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Office, Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe and commissioners Tracy Adams and James Ivey presented the allocation to EMS Association President Daniel Forester and Houston County Volunteer Firefighters Association President and Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah.

“We are very thankful to the commissioners for their support and the funding to assist these departments with equipment they need to better serve Houston County in emergency services,” Judah said.

The Houston County Volunteer Fire Association and EMS Association each received $750,000 from the commission. There are 17 volunteer fire departments and five volunteer EMS units, plus Pilchers-Dothan Ambulance Service, that serve Houston County in public safety emergency services.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert