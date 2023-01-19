Houston County donates $1.5M to county EMS, volunteer fire departments

The volunteer fire departments and emergency management services operating in Houston County got a financial boost from the Houston County Commission in the form of a $1.5 million check Tuesday evening.

At a meeting of the first responders at the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Office, Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe and commissioners Tracy Adams and James Ivey presented the allocation to EMS Association President Daniel Forester and Houston County Volunteer Firefighters Association President and Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah.

“We are very thankful to the commissioners for their support and the funding to assist these departments with equipment they need to better serve Houston County in emergency services,” Judah said.

The Houston County Volunteer Fire Association and EMS Association each received $750,000 from the commission. There are 17 volunteer fire departments and five volunteer EMS units, plus Pilchers-Dothan Ambulance Service, that serve Houston County in public safety emergency services.