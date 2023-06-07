Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation.
This decision comes after Houston County commissioners held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
Since commissioners were in executive session, no further details are available at this time.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John M. O'Connor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today