Chris Judah, who has served as director of Houston County's Emergency Management Agency since 2017, resigned his position Monday, days after being placed on administrative leave by county commissioners.

The unanimous vote to put Judah on leave June 7 is tied to a computer tampering investigation involving an EMA contractor and a city worker.

Jesse Ryan Taylor, 40, and Amy Johnson Granberry, 43, both of Dothan, were arrested on Wednesday, June 7, and charged with 12 counts of computer tampering.

Taylor, a contractor for Houston County EMA, was out on bond for a theft of property charge after he allegedly stole fentanyl from a Dothan fire station while he was employed as a Dothan firefighter last year.

Houston County will now search for a new EMA Director.

"I'm definitely disheartened by this," Houston County Commission chairman Brandon Shoupe said. "But it is what it is, and it's just part of it."

Shoupe announced Judah's resignation during a regular meeting of the Houston County Commission Monday.

Shoupe was not aware Taylor was involved with the EMA and told Judah to fire him. When it seemed like Judah wasn't going to do that, Shoupe knew it was time to go in a different direction.

"The information he had given us verbally last week did not add up to the information that was recovered through cell phones and email," Shoupe said. "In our opinion, it was very clear that he never really intended to get Mr. Taylor out of EMA. He was given an order to do that by me and it never took place. Based on that fact alone, it's a dismissible offense."

Although Shoupe is thrilled with some of the work Judah had done, he is ultimately responsible for any issues inside the Houston County EMA office.

"That's the difficult part; Judah did a lot of great work in several different areas," Shoupe said. "But obviously since these issues were going on in his office, he is ultimately responsible."

An interim director was not appointed during Monday's meeting since commissioners Ricky Herring and James Ivey were not in attendance. Several potential candidates have already contacted the county about the position, and the interim director could be appointed at the next county commission meeting.

"The City of Dothan reached out to me, and (Dothan) Fire Chief Larry Williams has offered his expertise." Shoupe said. "I've also had other EMA directors from outside the county reach out and offer assistance."

The application for the EMA director position is expected to open this week. Shoupe hopes that after two weeks there will be a strong pool of candidates in order to start the interview process.

In the wake of Judah's resignation, Shoupe currently runs the EMA. He said the office will be fine until a new director is hired.

"The staff there knows how to run the department's day-to-day operations," Shoupe said. "If an emergency were to take place, we'll be alright because someone is already qualified to run the EOC. I don't want to be the acting EMA director for any longer than I have to be."