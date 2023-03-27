Houston County employees had the opportunity to voice their opinions about their jobs in a 15-question survey sent by the county’s Personnel Department.

During the Houston County Commission meeting on Monday, Personnel Director Sheri Garner presented the results, which showed while the vast majority of employees agreed about certain topics, there is room for improvement in other areas.

“I don’t figure any of these percentages out,” Garner said of the survey. “The software we use (SurveyMonkey) tabulates everything for you so when we get it there to analyze the results, it pulls all those figures over into a presentation for you. You will see solid results and percentages on most of these questions.”

The first 10 questions were multiple-choice and the last five were open-ended. The questions covered a variety of topics ranging from how employees feel about benefits, work/life balance, work environment, and much more.

Over 180 employees took part in the survey. According to the results, 95% of participants enjoy their job, 85% believe they have a great work/life balance, 64% are pleased with how their bosses communicate with them, and 62% feel a sense of belonging at their job.

Another positive takeaway from the survey was 57% or 104 participants said they are happy and have not considered leaving Houston County for a different job.

“I was scared to get the results of this one, but I’m pleased,” Garner said.

While most of the feedback the county received was positive, there were some areas employees believe the county needs to improve in. One of those areas was pay, as 68 respondents said they are not fairly paid.

Currently, the county is conducted a wage study in order to figure out what the budget can allow them to implement. The study is expected to be done by April and county officials should be able to figure out where they stand by May.

“The personnel board and the commission have to absorb those results,” Garner said. “We have to figure out what we can or cannot do because no matter what the personnel board decides to do, if the money isn’t in the bucket, it doesn’t matter. This is a joint effort between the personnel board and the commission.”

Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe agrees with the idea of a wage study.

“I’m fully committed to funding that wage study,” Shoupe said.

Garner said the department is also looking into establishing additional pay for certifications, degrees, and added skills.

Aside from the topic of compensation, some departments need to do a better job of creating a sense of belonging, as 34% of employees believe they don’t fit in, Garner said.

“We need to do a better job of creating a more inclusive work culture,” Garner said. “Certain people get together during work hours and don’t invite others. It’s OK to do what you want at your own time, but if you bring it into the workplace, it needs to be an inclusive environment because nobody likes to feel excluded.”

In other action Monday, the commission:

— Approved a request from Road & Bridge to award bid for bituminous surface to lowest bidder meeting specs.