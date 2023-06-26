Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 12-23 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 North Alice Street, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 85, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 86, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg Café, 14625 US Highway 84 West, Newton, 6/13/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Market), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 89, Retail Food Store
Zaxby's, 3850 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 East Main Street, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 90, Limited Food
Pho Sai Gon, 4887 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Celebrations, 560 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 South Oates Street, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 91, Mobile Food Commissary
Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Sabores de Mi Tierra, 7990 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Slater X-Press, 635 Sharon Lane, Ozark, 6/22/2023, 91, Mobile Food Service
Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 92, Hotel/Motel
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main Street, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 South State Highway 109, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/16/2023 93 Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3205 South Oates Street, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg's Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Kuntry Krab, 983 North Range Street, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 93, Mobile Food Commissary
Fairfield Inn, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 94, Hotel/Motel
Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #4824, 4177 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #33094 (84 West), 4740 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/13/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves Street, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 95, Hotel/Motel
One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 6/15/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 95, Hotel/Motel
AMC Dothan Pavillion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
S&M's Café, 200 East Powell Street, Dothan, 6/15/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Cookie's Café, 201 6th Avenue, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Double Tree, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/2023, 95, Hotel/Motel
Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
S&M's Mobile Unit, 200 East Powell Street, Dothan, 6/15/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Dawgz N Thangs, 5765 County Road 203, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Mo' Smokin BBQ, 13016 South State Highway 605, Slocomb, 6/21/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Aw Shucks & More, LLC, 3400 Vista Grande Drive, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Cubano's On the Go Mobile Unit, 4398 Taylor Road, Taylor, 6/15/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Cubano's On the Go Pushcart, 4398 Taylor Road, Taylor, 6/15/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Joe Joe Premium Burgers and More, 1010 South Park Avenue, Dothan, 6/15/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Gracefully Taste, 378 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 6/15/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/13/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Deli), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 South Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Walmart Northside), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/16/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Fatback's, 3850 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews Street, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews Street, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Double Tree- Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Salty Sammich, 6270 South State Highway 605, Dothan, 6/21/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts #359356 East, 1865 East Main Street, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 96, Limited Food
Building Blocks Child Development, 1065 South State Highway 605, Taylor, 6/21/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 North Herring Street, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
L & J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma Street, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mt. Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 South Appletree Street, Dothan, 6/15/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Desserts by Jolando, 545 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #12971, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Walmart #604 (Bakery), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
New Beginning/Mitchell Wellness Center, 800 West Powell Street, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Mama T's Mobile Unit, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/13/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Mama T's Mini Mart, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/13/2023, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Philly City, 983 North Range Street, Dothan, 6/13/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Tea 4 Two, 1000 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 98, Limited Food
Southern Love Catering Co., 105 South Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
All Natural Seamoss Smoothies, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/13/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Goat Wingz Food Truck, 105 South Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 6/14/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Dothan Country Club-Club House, 200 South Cherokee Avenue, Dothan, 6/22/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
First United Methodist Childrens Min., 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/20/2023, 99, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Montessori School, 474 South Oates Street, Dothan, 6/23/2023, 99, Daycare Food Service
Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 6/12/2023, 100 Daycare Food Service