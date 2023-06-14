Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 5-9 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 87, Food Service Establishment
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 87, Food Service Establishment
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 South Oates Street, Dothan, 6/7/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/7/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Sister's Soul Express (East), 1970 Reeves Street, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 South Oates Street, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves Street, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chuck E. Cheese's #703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5689, 3430 South Oates Street, Dothan, 6/7/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdogs, 2709 Rocky Branch Road, Dothan, 6/7/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Avenue, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Chicken Salad Chick @ SE Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
A Taste of Louisiana, 123 Tree Crest Road, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Toasted Yolk (The), 3070 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Highly Flavored LLC, 107 Lindsey Lane, Dothan, 6/7/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Amazin' Cajun, 2155 East Main Street, Dothan, 6/7/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
BTJ Wings, 3182 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
McDonald's #3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 West US Highway 84, Newton, 6/7/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/7/2023, 97, Limited Food
Southeast Health - Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Avenue, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Avenue, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Rollees, 201 Foggs Lane, Lot A3, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Andrew Belle Center - After School, 1270 Lake Street, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 100, Limited Food
Wiregrass Park Recreation Center – ASP, 620 Sixth Avenue, Dothan, 6/6/2023, 100, Limited Food