Houston County health scores

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Feb. 1-28 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AFC Sushi at Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Food Depot #7062, 1860 Old Highway 84 E., Ashford, 2/3/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/12/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/24/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bay Springs Chevron, 8285 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 2/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 2/19/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/1/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/1/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/26/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 2/24/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 2/3/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/8/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/19/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/19/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A at Wiregrass Commons, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/23/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/26/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/10/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/5/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dante's Pizza, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 3, Dothan, 2/12/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/22/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Dreamers Child Development Center, 1044 State Highway 92, Newton, 2/12/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Fresh Foods, 6340 Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 2/3/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Goldfinger's (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 2/26/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Gourmet, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 2/3/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/1/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 2/12/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #1, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 2/3/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 2/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 2/3/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Jimmy John's, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/1/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 2/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/24/2021, 86, Hotel/Motel
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 2/10/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/24/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 2/3/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 2/26/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
McLeod's Publick House, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/26/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/5/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Motel 6 #1233, 2907 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 2/19/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel
M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/23/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 2/19/2021, 92, Daycare Food Service
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 2/22/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/5/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 93, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 91, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/26/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/24/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Red's Kitchen, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 4, Dothan, 2/12/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 2/3/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 2/1/2021, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Shell #116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 2/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Shell #139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 2/10/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
S&M's Café, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 2/10/2021, 92, Mobile Food Commissary
Smokey Joe's Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive- In #5742 (North), 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
South Oates Food Depot #7052, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/24/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Southeast Health - Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 2/24/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Southside Baptist Child Development Center, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Star-lite Drive-in, 14200 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 2/12/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/22/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/5/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Super 8 Motel, 2215 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/24/2021, 84, Hotel/Motel
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/5/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 808, Dothan, 2/1/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/26/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 2/22/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 804, Dothan, 2/5/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 2/12/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Bakery #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 2/10/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/10/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/10/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 2/10/2021, 98, Retail Food Store
Yard (The), 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zack's Family Restaurant, 1495 Headland Ave., Dothan, 2/22/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment