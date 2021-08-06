Houston County implements mask mandate for county buildings and employees

Effective Monday, all Houston County employees and anyone entering a county facility will be required to wear a mask, County Commission Chairman Mark Culver announced Friday.

This new mask mandate will be in addition to a temperature check when entering a building.

“After evaluating the continuing impact of the ongoing COVID-19 virus and the new Delta variant on our community, both our employees and the general public alike, and after discussion with elected officials and department heads, Houston County has made the decision that effective Monday, August 9, 2021, all employees and anyone entering County buildings, in addition to the reinstated temperature check, will also be required to wear a mask” Culver said via a news release.

“This is not a decision we make lightly but feel with the increase in positive cases, the severity of illness from the new variant among some of those infected, and the desire to avoid any future shutdown, this is the proper precautionary step to take at this time.

“We encourage everyone coming to the Administration Building, the Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office or any other County building to bring your own mask but masks will be available for distribution should you need them.”