A Houston County judge upheld a City of Dothan decision to terminate the embattled head of the city's feeding program.

According to a WDHN report, Stephanie Wingfield, the former head of the Dothan's feeding program, and her attorney argued last month that she was wrongfully terminated from her position.

The city provided a variety of different reasons for Wingfield's termination, following an investigation into apparently falsified documents.

Her attorney however believes the rationale behind her termination changed after Momma T's put in a bid for the feeding program, but the bid amount was leaked to another local restaurant, Breakfast at Tammy's, and they were able to underbid, WDHN reported.

Last Friday, Houston County judge Butch Binford upheld the decision to fire Wingfield stating there was substantial evidence that she was afforded due process through the termination proceedings.