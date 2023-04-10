Houston County is one step closer to keeping its Farm Center.

"My excitement stems from a practical standpoint," Houston County chairman Brandon Shoupe said. "We have a lot of building needs, space needs, and a lot of old buildings that may need to be replaced in the not-too-distant future. This presents an opportunity to secure our long-term growth in Houston County."

During a regular Monday meeting, Houston County commissioners voted in favor of a request to mutually agree with the City of Dothan to cancel an agreement for the city commission to purchase the Farm Center property.

This decision comes after the commission agreed to sell its 84% stake in the Farm Center to the City of Dothan for $2.2 million last year. The city already owns 16% of the property.

After a new commission was seated in November 2022, discussions were held, and the commission came to a consensus that keeping the property might benefit the county.

“In early December we started having thoughts about keeping the property for our future growth needs,” Shoupe said at last Thursday's administrative meeting.

Talks between the county and the city had been going on for several months following the initial purchase agreement. Shoupe is confident the deal will go through.

"I hope they'll go along with it; I think they probably will," Shoupe said. "But at the end of the day, it's for them to decide."

Several ideas, including a farmers market, an event center, and a senior center, have been tossed around as potential uses for the property. No concrete plans have been put into place yet as the county awaits the city's decision.

"We will get together as a commission and have a work session that deals with nothing but county buildings," Shoupe said. "We'll figure out what we can potentially relocate and what structures we could possibly save out there. I think most of them will be removed at some point, but we want to preserve the dome building for future generations."

The City of Dothan will vote to accept or reject the request at a future city commission meeting.

In other action Monday, the commission:

-- Proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

-- Proclaimed April as Community College Month.

-- Proclaimed April 9-15 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

-- Approved a request to adopt resolution for Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program.

-- Approved a request to adopt resolution for the Brownfield Tax Abatement Project for Town Terrace Dothan, LLC.

-- Approved a request to adopt resolution for the Brownfield Tax Abatement Project for CareMed Clinic LLC.

-- Approved a request to adopt resolution for the Brownfield Tax Abatement Project for Realo Properties, LLC.

-- Approved a request to adopt resolution authorizing the public hearing and meeting to address the vacating of James Lane.

-- Approved a request to sell a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2019 Chevrolet Express Van on GovDeals.