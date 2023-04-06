Changes could be coming to the Houston County Farm Center.

"I feel like there would be so many great opportunities if we can get the Farm Center back," county commissioner Tracy Adams said.

During its administrative meeting on Thursday, the Houston County Commission agreed to hold a vote on a request to cancel the purchase agreement with the City of Dothan for the Houston County Farm Center.

In March 2022, the county commission voted to sell its share of the property to the City of Dothan for $2.2 million. The county owned 84% of it while the city already had 16%. Since that day, the deal never closed as the commission requested several times to push the closing date back from the original Jan. 9 date.

A new commission was seated in November 2022 and with different needs that have arisen, the commission took a second look and decided keeping the Farm Center property would be best for the county.

"In early December we started having thoughts about keeping the property for our future growth needs," Houston County Commission chairman Brandon Shoupe said.

Talks between the county and the city had been going for several months.

"We've had several conversations and it's taken us a long time to get to where we felt comfortable enough to at least request that they agree with us to cancel the contract," Shoupe said.

While no concrete plans are in place, a farmers' market, an event center, and a senior center, have been tossed around as potential ideas for the property. Shoupe said if the deal goes through, commissioners will get together and prioritize what should be done first.

"There are plenty of exciting opportunities," Shoupe said. "We have a farmers market in downtown Dothan already but there have been discussions on whether that is the best spot for it. In this day and age, it's incredibly expensive to build new buildings and I think they had a target to raise around a million dollars to build a facility. The cost is probably double that now and we have structures out there that can be repurposed for that at a much more affordable price."

Shoupe is confident that something will be worked out.

"I'm hoping they agree with the request," Shoupe said. "We can't meet and have a quorum to hash things out because open meeting laws don't allow that. There have been some informal discussions but no official meetings between both parties. I'm fairly confident that we'll be able to make something happen but at the end of the day it's up to the city commission."

If the commission unanimously votes on Monday to make the request, the City of Dothan will then vote to accept or reject it at a future city commission meeting.