HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology has named Ann Marie Carr as its new economic development associate for the Wiregrass.

In her role, Carr will be responsible for coordinating the economic development mission's work for HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. That mission includes entrepreneur and recruitment-based economic development efforts to benefit the Wiregrass region.

“HudsonAlpha is fortunate to have Ann Marie come on board. She has a strong track record of collaboration and bringing people together to improve the workforce in Southeast Alabama,” vice president of economic development Carter Wells said. “With her extensive network within the economic development community, she will add value to HudsonAlpha Wiregrass from day one.”

As part of the collaboration between HudsonAlpha and the City of Dothan, HudsonAlpha Wiregrass is helping build an innovation economy throughout the region.

“Ann’s experience, knowledge, and contacts will be a huge asset to the HudsonAlpha Wiregrass team, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the HudsonAlpha family,” Dean Mitchell, director of the HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, said. “Her ‘can do’ attitude and knowledge of our area will be instrumental in helping build an economy based in science, research and innovation. The opportunities to make a significant economic impact in the Wiregrass area are endless, and we look forward to working with Ann to make a difference!”

Carr will become the Insititute's third employee in Dothan. Prior to working at HudsonAlpha, Carr worked as the executive director for Southeast AlabamaWorks for about two years. During her time with the organization, she worked with a variety of different workforce, economic, and elected officials in order to meet the regions workforce and economic needs.