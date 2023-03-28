Hundreds of students from Dothan City Schools and Houston County are getting an opportunity to gain research experience through HudsonAlpha's Wiregrass Peanut Project.

According to a press release, 153 students from Carver 9th Grade Academy, Rehobeth High, Cottonwood High, and Dothan High planted peanuts earlier in the month as part of the peanut breeding program's first phase. In April, students will extract the DNA data from the peanuts and start to analyze the data in May.

HudsonAlpha uses genomics to develop more drought and disease-resistant peanut varieties and other agriculturally important crops in the Wiregrass region.

The project is being led by HudsonAlpha Faculty Investigator Josh Clevenger, and HudsonAlpha Educational Outreach leaders. Genomics research will involve collaborations between local farmers, high school agriculture programs, Auburn University, and others.