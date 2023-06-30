HudsonAlpha Wiregrass is continuing to make an impact on kids from across the region, as the institute hosted a genomics lesson for two City of Dothan Leisure Services summer camps on Thursday.

''The kids had a lot of fun," Kelly East, vice president of educational outreach at HudsonAlpha, said. "It was equally as enjoyable for us to be here with them today to talk about DNA, which is something that is so near and dear to our hearts."

During the lesson, campers from the Time Youth Dothan Summer Camp and the City of Dothan Summer Camp had the opportunity to become scientists as members of the HudsonAlpha team showed them how to extract the DNA from a strawberry.

The process involved mixing crushed strawberries, DNA extraction fluid, and rubbing alcohol in order to create a white material. From there, the material, which contains the strawberry's DNA, is then removed from a tube using popsicle sticks and placed into another tube for the kids to take home as a reminder of what the lesson taught them.

East said the lesson is very similar to the work scientists at HudsonAlpha do daily.

"An activity like this helps bring DNA and science to life, similar to what happens in HudsonAlpha labs and other places where your getting DNA so you can study it," East said. "This is a very tangible and hands-on way for students to walk through some of those same processes, but with equipment like a coffee filter and dish soap. At the end of the activity, they can see clumps of DNA, and it brings science to life out of the textbooks they've been reading."

John Milner, the program coordinator with Dothan Leisure Services, said HudsonAlpha was brought in to help elevate the city's camps through enriching activities like the genomics lesson.

"We're excited to be partnered with HudsonAlpha," Milner said. "The goal of this partnership is to show people that we're trying to expand the curriculum in our camps."

Working with local summer camps is just one aspect of HudsonAlpha's newest educational outreach effort. In March, several schools in Dothan and Houston County participated in a peanut breeding project organized by the institution.

Participants in the Wiregrass Peanut Project planted peanuts, extracted the DNA from them, and analyzed the characteristics of the DNA. Through this project, over 150 students from four schools had the chance to gain real-life research experience.

East hopes activities like the peanut breeding project and the genomics lesson will continue to inspire future scientists and keep students engaged in math and science.

"With education at HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, we want to be able to engage with learners of all ages," East said. "Experiences like this can get a student hooked on science, but that's not the end of the story of what we offer students. They can then come back to summer camps and engage with HudsonAlpha and genetics in their schools. In the future, hopefully they'll want to do internships and eventually become the next generation of bio-science workers that we desperately need."

HudsonAlpha also wants to reach other audiences. In the fall, the institute will hold two Genomics 101 seminars on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and an Understanding Pharmacogenomics class on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The sessions are free to attend, and registration will open in July.

"This is an opportunity for members of the general public to learn about DNA and what HudsonAlpha Wiregrass is doing," East said.

This summer, Dothan Leisure Services also has some exciting things going on.

"We try to do one enriching activity each month," Milner said. "In July, we're going to take an off-sight field trip to the Dothan Regional Airport to do an activity there."

More information about HudsonAlpha can be found at hudsonalpha.org. For additional information about Dothan Leisure Services, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org.