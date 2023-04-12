HudsonAlpha Wiregrass is giving local students a unique opportunity to become student scientists.

"It's great to see that these peanut plants that were just planted a month ago are now seedlings that are growing and thriving," Kelly East, vice president of educational outreach at HudsonAlpha said. "We're excited to be back down here in Dothan to help the students get the DNA out of these plants so that we can ultimately figure out what's in those plants' genetic recipe."

Extracting the DNA from peanut plants is the second phase of HudsonAlpha's Wiregrass Peanut Project and students from Keely Brewer's Biology class at Dothan High School had the opportunity to do just that on Wednesday.

The peanut breeding program launched in March and 153 students from Carver Ninth Grade Academy, Rehobeth, Cottonwood, and Dothan High School, planted the peanuts they'd be using for the project.

Josh Clevenger, a faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, is leading the program. He said the idea for this project stemmed from how vital peanut production is in the Wiregrass.

"Peanut production in this area is such an important part of the economy," Clevenger said. "We are looking to develop peanut varieties using advanced genomic sequencing technology so they can get in the growers' hands quicker. In the end, students are the ones who are moving this forward because they are learning about the process and physically doing it."

The extraction process involves the elimination of proteins and RNA in the peanut plant, so the DNA is the only thing left. The samples will then be sent to the HudsonAlpha team in Huntsville to undergo genomic sequencing.

"We'll be reading the genetic code of those peanut plants," East said. "Then reports will be generated that tell what traits each plant likely has."

Students are expected to know results in May. From there, they will help make the decision as to which plants should move on to the next step in the process.

Since beginning the project, all of the students have been engaged and are enjoying the experience, East said.

"We could not be prouder with how they are embracing this and jumping in," East said. "They are eager to come into this space, put on lab coats, and do real science. It is exciting and they kind of share in that excitement."

Some students already hope to see their peanuts growing in fields in the future.

"Students have talked about how cool it would be to drive down the road in a couple years and see peanuts that they helped develop growing in fields," East said. "The students can see that big picture and that is a really neat thing."

More schools have reached out to HudsonAlpha about participating in next year's project. Clevenger hopes the program continues to expand.

"They are continuing to talk to more schools, and they have signed up four more schools for next year," Clevenger said. "I think we'll continue to engage more students as long as we have the ability to do that. We would like to share it with as many as possible because the HudsonAlpha mission is to educate young folks about biotech and genomic sequencing and the impact it could have on their lives."