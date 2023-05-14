OZARK — Young anglers, aged 15 and under, stood nearly shoulder to shoulder around the Dale Medical Surgery Center Pond Saturday morning armed with fishing rods, some for the first time, as more than 200 youth, accompanied by adult family and friends, participated in Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum’s Youth Fishing Rodeo, held for the first time since 2009.

“A true community partnership” is what Bynum called the event made possible with assistance from Dale Medical Center and a multitude of business and individual donations from Ozark, Dale County and Dothan.

“We originally had the thought to re-kindle this event that had been started years ago by Sheriff Wally Olson, for kids that don’t always have the opportunity to fish,” the first-term sheriff said. “I mentioned it to my people in the sheriff’s department and they took the idea and ran with it.

“We partnered with Dale Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Vernon Johnson who was instrumental in providing us with location and the facilities,” Bynum said, as he surveyed the crowds filling the DMC Surgery grounds. “We can’t thank him enough for doing that because this is the perfect location.”

The pond was stocked with 1,000 pounds of catfish for the event, said DMC Director of Facilities and Engineering Dale Jones. “We’re happy to do this. Vernon Johnson and the executive board have always supported the county and vice versa,” he said. “This is a community event. We’re all-in on this together.”

Under the shade of trees near the pond, DCSO Chief Deputy Kyle Anderson oversaw the grilling of 500 hotdogs for lunch for the participants and volunteers. The pre-packed lunch bags were filled also with chips and cookies, utensils, condiments and soft drinks. “We were blessed to have enough donors to provide free lunch to the participants and volunteers,” he said. “It’s being able to host community events like this is what makes me proud to be part of the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Community engagement” is what Ozark-Dale County E-911 Director Paula Simmons said was so important to her about the re-kindled event. Her husband, a retired state trooper and now real estate agent was one of the sponsors of the fishing rodeo. “A lot of the community has come out to support this event. I wanted E-911 to be involved because of our close relationship with Sheriff Bynum and his office,” she said.

“More community involvement is what this world needs right now,” Simmons said. “And you know, we’re all in this together at the end of the day.”

Bynum agreed. “This community has really stepped up,” he said. “It cost about $10,000 to put the event on but we didn’t spend a dime of public money, it was all private and business donations.”

There was no charge to attend the event and the lunch was free to participants. Bynum said that the goal had been to get a door prize for every child who attended and free fishing poles and bait were available. “We wanted everybody to have the opportunity to come out here and fish no matter what their situation was,” he said.

“I’m wondering if we are going to run out of room, we have them shoulder to shoulder here,” said Bynum as he watched the crowds swarm throughout the grounds. “That is a great problem to have. This is just a blessing.

“A fishing pond surrounded by kids enjoying the outdoors,” Bynum said with a smile as he watched the youngsters, with varying degrees of skill, bait their hooks and cast their lines. “That’s what this is all about.”