More than a hundred jobseekers packed the Sterling Event Services Center on Tuesday to discuss work opportunities with more than 50 local employers.

Hosted by the Dothan Career Center, employers from a variety of industries including education, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and transportation, attended the job fair in an attempt to fill a multitude of different positions.

Lt. Darryl Finch, a recruiter for the Alabama Department of Corrections, spoke to dozens of individuals throughout the three-hour long event about the benefits of working within the correctional system.

"When you first start working as a correctional officer trainee, you'll make about $55,000 a year," Finch said. "But if you continue to work and do what you're supposed to do, in 18 months your salary will be bumped up to over $71,000."

ADOC is also looking to fill an array of non-security positions.

"We hire doctors, lawyers, nurses, groundskeepers, food service workers, and a lot more," Finch said. "No matter what you want to do, there's always an opportunity here."

Prior to taking a job with ADOC, Finch was in the trucking business. When the economy fell in 2008, he left the industry and worked as a schoolteacher before a friend told Finch to apply for a position in the correctional system.

"Since I had my college degree, he told the opportunity was there and that I'd eventually be able to move up the ladder," Finch said. "He was definitely right."

The City of Dothan also had a big presence at the event. Currently, the Dothan Fire Department has no open positions. However, captain Travis Fretts believes jobs will open up once again in the non-too distant future.

"We don't have an open roster right now so we're just here answering questions about what we do and how we do it," Fretts said. "But with the way things are going, it will eventually open back up and we'll have a hiring window. For the moment, people can go on the city's website and fill out a questionnaire with your email. Once those positions open up, the city will email you."

Kala Baker, a talent acquisition specialist with Southeast Health, said the health system's booth was very busy throughout the event.

"It was a very exciting day," Baker said. "We had a lot of interest from people from the moment the doors opened all the way until the event ended."

Southeast Health is looking to fill several different positions ranging from construction to nursing.

"Since we are a large health system, we have a lot of different things we can offer in the community," Baker said.

The event was sponsored by the Alabama Career Center System.