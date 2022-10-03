Inaugural Homecoming Game for Smith Middle School

OZARK - A first-ever D.A. Smith Middle School homecoming football game is set here for Thursday.

The D.A. Smith Middle School Eagles host the Ashford Middle School Yellow Jackets in a game that begins at Matthews Stadium at 6 p.m.

The inaugural homecoming football game is being held to highlight the historic school that was the all African American high school until 1970.

All D. A. Smith High School alumni are asked to be there by 5:30 p.m.

“That school was my high school,” said D.A. Smith Class of 1968 alumnus Gene Lynn. “I love that school.”

Lynn is among those coordinating the event that will feature alumni of the high school initially named the Ozark Negro High School. The Class of 1969 was the last to graduate from the then-segregated high school that was converted to a middle school after integration.

Through the efforts of Lynn and the Concerned Citizens of Ozark, the school building was listed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage on June 14, 2018.

A marker citing the distinction was erected in 2019 by the Concerned Citizens of Ozark, the D.A. Smith Alumni and the Ozark City Board of Education.

According to the historic marker, the first school building on the site of the existing middle school was built in 1939. It was replaced during the “separate but equal” period in 1952 and renamed to D. A. Smith High School, in honor of its long-time principal, D. A. Smith.

The school mascot was a tiger and the colors were blue and white, according to the historic marker. The school competed in football, baseball, and basketball. The Marching Tiger Band received superior ratings at state competitions and performed at Lurleen B. Wallace’s inauguration.

Additions to the school include a vocational building in 1952, the gymnasium in 1959, 12 elementary classrooms in 1961, and a new vocational building in 1963. The old vocational building was converted to the band room in 1965.

After 40 years, Smith retired as principal in 1967 and Otis Leverette became principal.

In 1970, the school was integrated for grades one through nine and called the D.A. Smith Junior High School. In 1980, the name changed to D. A. Smith Middle School.