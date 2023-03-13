Three Dothan City Jail inmates are charged with assaulting another inmate according to a Dothan Police Department press release.

Tarik Tramon Hawkins, 25 of Dothan is charged with one count of assault, second-degree, and one count of promoting prison contraband, first-degree. Zyshawn Coduan Coker, 21, and Romillo Jamal Porter, 27, both of Dothan, are each charged with one count of promoting prison contraband, first-degree. All three are being transferred to the Houston County Jail and will be held with no bond.

On Sunday, officers responded to an assault in the jail and found the victim inmate suffering from a facial injury caused by a plastic handle of a toothbrush that had been sharpened down and used as a weapon.

Hawkins was arguing with the victim and during that time, Coker provided the weapon to Hawkins. Hawkins then took it and used it on the victim before setting it down. Shortly thereafter, Porter grabbed the weapon and attempted to hide it in a cell. Officers recovered the weapon during a search of the cell.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.