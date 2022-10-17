Investigation, cleanup continue after Sunday fire downtown

ENTERPRISE -- Yellow caution tape ropes off the sidewalk in front of buildings destroyed and damaged during the fire that swept through three buildings on Main Street in historic downtown Enterprise Sunday morning. The smell of smoke permeates the air and Enterprise fire fighters continue their watch over the charred rubble inside the buildings to ensure no flare-ups occurs as the fire chief and state fire inspector comb through the debris Monday.

The investigation is not going to be short term, said Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis as he surveyed the buildings. “Right now we’re staying on site to make sure we don’t have any flare-ups.”

“We are heartbroken but thankful to live in such a wonderful community,” said She Shed owner Regena Lacey as she stood outside the remains of her garden and gift boutique on the corner of Main and College Streets with partner Cindy Kelly, and her daughter, Jessica Lacey Goodson, owner of the All About Art Studio next door. The women have operated the adjacent businesses downtown for 13 years.

The day before the fire, thousands were in downtown Enterprise for the annual Fall Festival. “In a blink of an eye, we went from a time of celebration to a time of loss,” Lacey said. “Our heart and soul are here.”

Goodson said that the support they have received from the community has been unbelievable. Both women had high praise for the “professionalism of and support” from Enterprise fire fighters.

The first fire call was received at the emergency dispatch at 5:38 a.m. Sunday from a person passing by, said Davis, who immediately issued an “all-call” alert activating all active-duty firefighters and volunteers. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than four hours that apparently started in the co-joined businesses, She Shed and All About Art Studio, before spreading to the apartments next door.

Area fire departments, including Elba, New Brockton, and Troy, came to Enterprise to assist not just downtown, but to cover in the event of other emergencies in the city, Davis said.

As the threat of fire and smoke diminished and the realization that no one was injured, an informal volunteer evacuation brigade quickly formed to remove from the building historical artifacts, such as the original Boll Weevil Monument statue and hundreds of bound copies of the Enterprise Ledger, from the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society Building which was located two doors down from the flames.

“I am still overwhelmed by the outpouring of support,” said Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society President Shirley Skinner Monday morning. “We had an assembly line of volunteers up the staircase inside to outside the door to the street,” she said. “They stayed around to stay around to help us load the transport trailers that Huey’s Walking Tacos and Coffee County Sheriff-elect Scott Byrd brought for us to store items in. Right now everything is secured,” she added.

No one was inside any of the buildings when the fire broke out. In addition to the destruction of The She Shed and All About Art, the residential building next door received major damage, Davis said. Serendipity by Kei also sustained minor damage.

Davis asks that the public avoid the area. A portion of College Street is closed. West College Street from Main Street to Railroad Street will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane from Main Street onto West College Street is also blocked off.