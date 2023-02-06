MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced that the sheriffs’ departments in all of the state’s 67 counties will be receiving quarterly funds in an effort to help offset lost money the departments collected for pistol permit fees in 2022.

“A couple of core tenants of the Ivey administration is that we ‘Back the Blue’ in the strongest way possible and that we support upholding our citizens’ Second Amendment rights,” Ivey said via a news release from her office. “As we have amended Alabama law to help our gun owners, we also worked to ensure our sheriffs received their critical funds, and I am proud that these grants will do that.”

“The Sheriffs’ Grants will provide them with funding for training, equipment, and other needs not provided by county commissions in their annual appropriations. We are proud to support the vital work our sheriffs’ departments do on a daily basis.”

Executive Director of the Alabama Sheriffs Association Jimmy Lambert said, “In response to the governor’s press release this morning, the Alabama Sheriffs Association wishes to thank Gov. Ivey and the members of the Alabama Legislature for creating this grant program to partially fill the substantial void in our funding created by the passage of the permitless carry bill last year.

“We look forward to working with the governor and Alabama’s leaders in the upcoming legislative session to ensure that these funds are permanently allocated and sufficient to restore our ability to fulfill our sworn duty to protect and serve all of Alabama’s citizens.”

ADECA administers multiple programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management, and recreation development and is making disbursements to the sheriff’s offices based on reports collected by other state agencies.

Under the Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund, Alabama sheriffs need to show a loss of pistol permit funds based on the 2022 figures.

On Jan. 1, Alabama became the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without getting a state permit that requires a background check when Ivey signed into law the bill which eliminates the requirement of residents in the state to obtain a permit in order to carry a concealed pistol.

"Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law-abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights," Ivey said after she signed the measure. "I have always stood up for the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and I am proud to do that again today."

Republican state Rep. Shane Stringer had been the sponsor of House Bill 272, which eliminates the need for gun owners in the state to obtain a permit from a county sheriff’s office in order to legally carry a concealed firearm in the state.

“ADECA intends to carry out our duties in this matter to ensure that Alabama’s sheriffs’ offices are compensated for their losses based on those shortages provided in the data,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.