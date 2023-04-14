MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $100,000 grant to Auburn University Montgomery for a program that offers crime-prevention training for law enforcement officers and community groups statewide.

Grant funds will assist the Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse in identifying and delivering a minimum of 30 one-day training sessions hosted in locations around Alabama. The program offers training courses in a wide range of topics. Examples include officer safety, fraud and financial crime investigations as well police leadership and accountability. The sessions are offered at a very low cost or at no cost to assist Alabama law enforcement agencies in obtaining quality training while reducing travel expenses.

“Our law enforcement officers deserve our gratitude for putting their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities,” Ivey said. “Therefore, we must ensure they have sufficient training to prevent crimes while also doing their jobs safely and effectively. I commend the work of the Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse in helping train officers in the latest tactics and methods to keep our communities safe.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey’s efforts to ensure that law enforcement officers across Alabama have access to resources they need in order to continue serving our communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.