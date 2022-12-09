Ivey awards grants for child advocacy to Wiregrass progams

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $884,000 to help victims of child abuse and neglect in southeast Alabama.

The grants to five child advocacy programs will provide emotional support and other aid to child victims in 11 counties. The advocacy agencies also assist law enforcement agencies with investigations and prosecuting offenders.

The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention for victims in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties received a $168,692 grant.

The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center received $243,869 to assist victims in Dale, Geneva, and Houston counties.

“Child abuse is a horrendous act that can leave victims not only with physical injuries, but emotional scars that can last a lifetime without the proper healing and support,” Ivey said. “I commend the compassionate care that these organizations provide to victims each day.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the awards through funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting these agencies that help these most vulnerable victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Also awarded grants are the Child Protect Inc. for $125,602 for victims in Montgomery County, Butterfly Bridge Children's Advocacy Center for $258,538 for victims in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties, and Covington County Child Advocacy Center Inc. which received $87,096 for victims in Covington County.

