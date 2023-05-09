MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of nearly $68,000 to provide upgrades to police departments in Level Plains, Headland and Taylor.

The grants will be used to purchase a variety of equipment for those police departments. Ivey awarded the grants from more than $750,000 in law-enforcement equipment funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“In order for law enforcement to successfully keep watch over our communities, they must be well equipped to track and respond to threats as they arise,” Ivey said. “These grant funds will ensure local law enforcement have the tools they need to better protect the public.”

The Headland Police Department was awarded $24,000 to purchase computers and printers for patrol vehicles.

The Level Plains Police Department was awarded $20,640 to replace or upgrade worn and outdated equipment.

The Taylor Police Department was awarded $23,273 and will use the funds to purchase new weapons for officers.

“Gov. Ivey realizes that budgets in smaller Alabama towns do not always afford police departments the financial ability to purchase needed equipment,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to support Gov. Ivey in awarding these grants to support our law enforcement officers.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.