MONTGOMERY — Jackson Thornton, a certified public accounting and consulting firm based in Montgomery, and Jackson Thornton Asset Management, a wealth management firm with multiple offices in Montgomery, Dothan, and Opelika, have been named to several lists by two major publications.

According to Accounting Today, Jackson Thornton ranked 35th in the publication's "Beyond the Top 100 - Firms to Watch," a listing of the top CPA firms in the country. The firm was also one of only eight firms in the state to make the Regional Leaders Gulf Coast list.

Additionally, Forbes recognized Jackson Thornton in its list of "America's Best Tax & Accounting Firms 2023" in both the tax and accounting categories.

Accounting Today's rankings were compiled from a survey of nearly 300 tax and accounting firms in the country and based on last year's revenue and other information.

Forbes put together its list by surveying over 30,000 CPA's, enrolled agents, tax attorneys, accountants, and CFOs. Each individual was then asked to name firms they would recommend based on their professional experience during the last three years.

Jackson Thornton Asset Management was named a "2023 Wealth Magnet" in Accounting Today's listing of the top 150 CPA financial planners in the U.S. With over $1.5 billion assets under management, the firm ranked 36th and is one of only 49 firms in the $1 Billion-Plus Club. This listing is based on assets under management.

"We’re honored to be recognized by both of these well-respected publications,” John Fendley, President & CEO of Jackson Thornton, said in a press release. “Our primary goal is to serve our clients well by doing good work for them as well as throughout the communities we serve. It’s gratifying for our team to be identified as leaders in tax, accounting and wealth management and we’re certainly proud of the way they continue to respond to our clients’ expanding and evolving needs.”