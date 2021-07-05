Jeff Sessions: Don't allow critics to "demoralize" country

HUNTSVILLE — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, speaking at an Independence Day program at an Alabama church, said critics shouldn't “demoralize” the country even if America didn't immediately meet its ideal of equality.

“I believe we need to teach our young people the unique history of America, and cannot, cannot allow the left to demoralize the founding of the greatest country in the history of the world,” Sessions said Sunday.

Sessions said the country was founded on high ideals that all people are created equal.

“The fact that all of those ideals weren’t then accomplished immediately doesn’t in any way demoralize the founding of our country,” he said.

Sessions spoke at an Independence Day program at First Baptist Church of Huntsville. He sat on stage answering questions from pastor Travis Collins, such as queries about the role of faith in public service.

