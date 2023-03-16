OZARK — Judge Bill Filmore of the 33rd Judicial Circuit set an April 13 hearing date for remaining defense motions filed in connection with capital murder charges against the suspect in the 1999 deaths of two Dothan teenagers after a 45-minute court hearing for Coley Lewis McCraney here Thursday morning.

Filmore said he would take the remaining motions, including two electronically filed at 5:45 and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, at the hearing set for one week before McCraney’s April 17 trial date. McCraney has been in Dale County Jail on no bond since his March 17, 2019 arrest.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas will prosecute McCraney, charged with five counts of capital murder and one count first-degree rape in connection with the 1999 death of two Dothan teens.

The attorney general’s office took the case at the request of the 33rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams, who has declined comment about the reason, citing a judicial “gag order” in connection with the case.

At Thursday’s hearing, Filmore took under advisement one of McCraney’s attorneys Andrew Scarborough’s request to prohibit the death penalty if McCraney is convicted, unless the jury verdict is unanimous.

The law that previously defined a jury’s decision as a “recommendation,” has been changed to define the jury’s decision as a “verdict,” which by that definition would require a unanimous decision of the jury, Scarborough said.

Citing a 1975 law, Thomas said the state objected to the requirement to have a unanimous jury decision because it puts “an unnecessary burden on the state.”

The state did not contest a defense motion to require court recordings of all proceedings. The judge granted that motion noting that all circuit court proceedings are recorded by an official court reporter and would continue to be recorded. Filmore noted that in this case, even the district court proceedings had been recorded.

Marshall was among law officers present at the 2019 press conference held at the Ozark City Hall announcing McCraney’s arrest in the 20-year-old cold case shooting deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31 when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party.

“Today, all who have sought justice for Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley — including all the residents of the Wiregrass — are finally near closure in this long and painful case,” said Marshall in a written statement after McCraney’s arrest in 2019. “For two decades the families of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley have sought answers and a suspect in the unsolved brutal murders of their 17-year-old girls.

“DNA evidence recovered from Beasley’s body and clothing helped to create a profile of the suspect, but despite our best combined efforts law enforcement were never able to find a genetic match — until now,” Marshall said at that time.

McCraney, then a resident of Dothan, had no prior criminal record which would have previously provided his DNA profile to law enforcement in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) run by the FBI, Marshall said. “McCraney has remained anonymous to investigators until new DNA testing of forensic evidence utilizing family genetic analysis finally led law enforcement to McCraney as a suspect.”

McCraney was arrested and indicted on five counts of capital murder in 2019, including one count for the rape of Beasley. He was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was submitted for genetic genealogy testing.

McCraney’s trial was to be held in August 2022 but was continued due to a lack of available jurors. When jury selection began only 75 of the 250 people summoned showed up at the Dale County Courthouse. As a result, Filmore continued the trial.