ENTERPRISE -- It is imperative to know why Juneteenth is a federal holiday in addition to celebrating the day, Tiffany Johnson Cole told those attending the Juneteenth Celebration at Johns Chapel AME Church on Geneva Highway Saturday.

Cole, an Enterprise native and Tuskegee attorney, was keynote speaker at the Juneteenth event that was commemorated Friday and Saturday in the City of Progress.

This year’s two-day Juneteenth Celebration was a success, organizers agreed. Nicole Nichols, Johns Chapel AME Pastor Willie White Jr. and Nikki Mills coordinated the commemoration that included a free gospel concert featuring the Wiregrass Community Choir under the direction of Yolanda Milton and Joe Merida Friday at Johns Chapel AME Church on Geneva Highway. Saturday the second Juneteenth Celebration Parade was held on Main Street, followed by a vendor fair at Johns Chapel with merchandise vendors, food, games and music.

“Juneteenth is more than a celebration; it’s a commemoration,” Cole told the crowd in the St. Johns sanctuary. “It is imperative that we make sure that Juneteenth is more than a commemoration and that as we celebrate, we also educate.”

Officially declared a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Alabama legislature has each year declared the Juneteenth holiday but it is not yet a permanent state holiday, Cole said, encouraging citizens to contact their state legislators about the issue. “Because it is important that we also educate,” she said. “We must be aware that as we cultivate our communities, we don’t have to lose that which is natural and inherent to us.”

“It takes a village,” was the theme of this year’s celebration. “It is a proverb that means that the entire community must provide for and interact positively with children for those children to experience and grow in safe and healthy environment,” Cole said. “Regardless of a child’s biological parents, its upbringing belongs to the entire community.

The idea has its origins in Africa, Cole said. “We need to remember that as we cultivate our communities and raise our children, that we are conscious about what ideas we allow to permeate our communities from other cultures. I believe that our communities look the way they do because we adopting ways that are antithetical to who we are and the ancestors are not happy.

“I had a village growing up and I still have a village. It’s a wonderful thing to know that help is a phone call away. While I may not always like what my village has to say, I know that they are saying it from a place of love. Even if I don’t like it, it’s important that I reflect on it and find the value and the lessons in that which you don’t always want to hear.

“There was a time when ‘it takes a village’ was a collective way of life in the Black community, whether we called it that or not,” Cole said. “It was just how we did things. If they told you to do something, you just did it. You didn’t talk back, you just did it. If you did something wrong and got in trouble, you most likely got in trouble when you got home, too. Even without cell phones, the news would beat you home anyway.

“You behaved out of respect. While we may not have always done the right thing we weren’t so bold as to do the wrong thing in front everybody,” she added.

The concept of collective community is a good thing, Cole said. “Individualism promotes self-interest and encourages people to pursue their own interests at the expense of family and community.”

Cole said she is not opposed to challenging authority. “Because it is in those challenges that we grow and become better,” she said. “However, there is a time and a place to do everything and there is also a way to do everything.

“We have replaced the village with compartmentalized families, with social media,” Cole said. “When the village is working properly, parents are actively parenting not only their kids but all kids, they are willing to make tough sacrifices for the benefit of their children and other children.

“In the village the elders set the norm, the standards,” Cole said. “We are now the village elders and it is incumbent on us to set those standards. The questions is, ‘What are you willing to do to ensure that a village is raising the children?’ Are you willing to recognize that an entire community must each have an obligation? Not a choice, not an option but an obligation to raise the children. That’s something each of us must individually and collectively do.

“The children who have a strong village are the same children who grown up in a safe and healthy environment,” Cole said. “Village children grow up to be better humans. They have better relationships. They feel a sense of connectivity, and when they go astray, they have a foundation to return to.

“As we commemorate this Juneteenth let us recommit to being a part of the village, let’s recommit to being receptive to the village, let’s recommit to being part of a village that raises children to be sure that they grow up in a safe and healthy environment.”