OZARK--After nearly four hours of deliberation Tuesday, a six-man, six-woman jury broke for the day as jurors weigh the capital murder case of Coley McCraney, accused of rape and murder in the July 1999 deaths of two Dothan teens, Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley.

Deliberations will resume Wednesday morning, Circuit Judge Bill Filmore told those in the Dale County Courtroom at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Closing arguments began just before noon Tuesday as the trial entered its seventh day.

McCraney, 49, has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest in the deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party. Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

McCraney is charged with four counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with the deaths of the teens. One murder charge was dropped Friday evening after it was determined that it was a duplicate charge.

A DNA test received from a law enforcement resource center in 2019 had McCraney’s name as a possible match with DNA found at the scene when the girls’ bodies were discovered Aug. 1, 1999. DNA obtained from a swab that McCraney voluntarily provided to police in 2019 led to his arrest.

Monday McCraney took the stand to say that he had met Beasley, who he knew as “Jennifer,” at a Dothan mall in June 1999. He said that casual conversation with her led to him giving Beasley the phone number to his mother’s house, which he used because he did not have a phone at the home he shared with his girlfriend.

McCraney, an over-the-road truck driver, said he would come home every three weeks, park his truck at the then-Texaco, now Marathon station, and leave it there until he went back out on the road. He said his wife would pick him up at the station.

McCraney said that on July 31, 1999, Beasley called him to meet her at the Big/Little store on Broad Street at 10 p.m. He said that she did not show up but later, as he was driving home, he experienced car trouble and pulled into the Big/Little store where he saw Beasley and Hawlett. He said he did not recognize Beasley at first but he offered to show the girls, who said they were lost, a short cut back to Highway 231, if they would give him a ride.

McCraney said that en route in Beasley’s car, the trio stopped at the Texaco station where McCraney’s truck was parked. He said he offered to give Beasley a tour of the inside of the truck, which ultimately led to the two of them having sex, he said. Hawlett remained in the car, he said.

The girls dropped McCraney off near his house at about 12:45 a.m. He said he didn’t want to be dropped off at his house because his girlfriend was there. His girlfriend drove him to the Big/Little to get his car.

“The Ozark Police Department has finally gotten their man,” said Assistant State Attorney General Jimmy Thomas Tuesday morning as closing arguments began. “When Coley McCraney was asked about the girls, he said he had never seen them or met them.” That story changed with McCraney’s testimony Monday, he noted.

“It was clear that he shot those girls because he didn’t want to be held accountable for raping Beasley,” Thomas said, adding that McCraney lived less than a mile from where the bodies were found.

“Don’t lose your common sense,” State Attorney General Steve Marshall told the jury. “Use your common sense to determine what story is true.”

Beasley had been celebrating her 17th birthday party and had been invited to a party in Headland. Beasley picked up Hawlett at around 10 p.m., Thomas recounted. After not finding the Headland party, the teen decided to meet some of their “guy friends” at the gas station in Midland City, he said. The girls did not show up and the boys eventually left.

Meanwhile girls ended up at Big/ Little Store on Broad Street in Ozark at around 11:30 p.m., Thomas said. “Tracie used the pay phone to get permission from her mother to extend her curfew and meet the guys at Midland City. Two women also at the store gave the girls directions back to Highway 231. The store was closed at this time and the two women said they didn’t see anyone but the girls and that the girls were still at the convenience store/ gas station when they left. A cashier at the store that night testified that the girls had come in to ask her directions and that a white truck was the only other vehicle there.

“We contend that defendant threatened the girls with a 9mm handgun and directed the girls to a marshy area,” Marshall said. “Once there, he gets the girls out of the car, he orders Beasley to pull her pants down, and after he rapes her, he forces them into the trunk.

“Then he executes J.B. first and then Tracie. He closes the trunk, drives the car to Herring Avenue, and walks home,” Marshall said.

Advancements in DNA technology led to the identification of McCraney as a suspect, Marshall said. “In March 2019, the OPD received an answer it had been waiting on for years. The defendant’s profile matched DNA evidence on the victim.

“The defense would have you believe that McCraney met J.B. at the Dothan mall, started talking to her and he gave her the phone number to his mother's house,” Marshall said. “He said he didn’t know J.B. was one of the girls found dead in the trunk of the car. His story doesn’t make sense.

“His story is absolutely unbelievable. I submit to you that the defendant saw those girls lost and vulnerable and took advantage of them,” Marshall said. “Why would a third person want to kill the girls?”

Marshall said the focus is on the totality of circumstances. “Individually they do not tell the full story but when you look at all the factors together it makes common sense,” he said. “Most criminals commit their dirty deeds at night.

“The only two eyewitnesses to this crime are dead, Marshall said. “No, we don’t have a gun but that doesn’t mean he didn’t do it.

“Although the girls aren’t here to testify, forensics tells a bit of the story,” Marshall said, citing the mud stains on the inside of Beasley’s jeans. “She was lying on the muddy ground against her will.”

“Where’s the evidence? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the evidence?” countered McCraney’s attorney David Harrison, noting that the state had presented 19 witnesses, to include five forensic scientist experts and one doctor. “And not a one, not a one, said they had any evidence that Coley McCraney raped and killed the girls,” he said.

During closing arguments, Harrison displayed a poster board perched on a tripod easel with the words: “No confession, no motive, no fingerprints, no rape, no gun, no video, no audio, no crime scene, plus eyewitness alibi (Jeanette McCraney) equals not guilty.”

“White girls and black boys do hook up. That’s the elephant in the room,” said Harrison. “You don’t have to be drunk or on drugs to do that. That’s life.

“Where’s the gun? Nobody ever proved Coley McCraney owned a gun.” Harrison said. “Simply put at the end of this trial, (the state) has DNA and DNA stands for Do Not Assume,” Harrison said.

The jury has heard from multiple forensic scientists and seen photos taken of the girls as they had been found with their gunshot wounds to the head described in detail. They also have been shown photos of the vehicle that the girls were found in, as well as procedures used to protect any evidence, including the bagging of the dead girls’ hands.

Photos shown to the jury include the jeans the girls were wearing, muddied and damp from the knees down and their tennis shoes in the same condition. The police officer who discovered the bodies inside the trunk said that he saw dried blood on the outside of the vehicle and the vehicle looked like it had been driven on a dirt road.

A forensic scientist said he analyzed vaginal and anal swabs from Beasley in 1999 and they tested positive for semen and negative for blood. He said that the left side of Beasley’s bra and the front right side of her sweater also tested positive for semen. Beasley’s blue jeans tested positive for blood and had soil stains inside and outside, he said. There were no abrasions to her body, he said.

A former Alabama Bureau of Investigation officer said the blood blowback and mud indicated to him that the girls were shot in a different location from where they were found.