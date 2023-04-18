OZARK-- After almost two full days of voir dire, a seven-man, seven-woman jury is seated to hear the capital murder trial of Coley McCraney, who is charged with five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with the 20-year-old-case involving the shooting deaths of two Dothan teens in Ozark.

The jury selection began Monday morning with prospective jurors being questioned collectively and individually by attorneys on both sides of the case until 33rd Circuit Judge Bill Fillmore adjourned court in the afternoon due to a malfunctioning air conditioner in the courtroom.

The jury was named at 4 p.m. Tuesday and opening arguments are set for 9 a.m. Wednesday

McCraney has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest and indictment on five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with the 20-year-old cold case involving the shooting deaths of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party.

Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

Motions on the case have been heard and ruled on, even as late as last week. At an April 13 hearing before Filmore Thursday, McCraney’s attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough asked the court’s permission for the jury to visit the site on Herring Avenue where Beasley’s car had been found, Filmore denied that request noting that “there is no reason to suspect that the place or scene where the car was found looks anything like it did in 1999 and any changes would only mislead the jury.”

Filmore also denied the defendants motion to remove any potential jurors who are biased in favor of the death penalty. “The court will use the chart provided to (both the state and defense attorneys) concerning death qualification questions which provides for the constitutional concerns of the defendant,” he said in his ruling.

At the April 13 hearing, Filmore did grant the motion for the defense to be notified of any alleged prior wrongs, crimes, or acts the state intends to introduce at trial, noting that the state says it has no allegations that it intends to introduce.

The defense team also withdrew its motion to suppress any statements McCraney made after his arrest. “We want those statements included in their entirety,” said Harrison.

Filmore had previously ruled on several of the motions, allowing the court to record any and all proceedings in the McCraney case, and denied the motion to prohibit the death penalty without a unanimous sentencing verdict in the case.

The judge also denied the defense request for the judge to review the personnel file of former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, who had been chief when McCraney was arrested in 2019, to see if Walker’s credibility played a part in his termination by the Ozark City Council.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas will prosecute McCraney. The attorney general’s office took the case at the request of the 33rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams.