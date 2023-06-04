SLOCOMB — The Kappa Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., initiated its Enhance Our Environment Initiative with tree planting activities that recognize local citizens and notable locations which stand out in the area’s history.

The first tree planted was at County Line Baptist Church in Slocomb in honor of the late Agnes Windsor, a retired educator and local historian who was also a member of Kappa Pi Omega.

The tree was planted in the church’s playground which Windsor was instrumental in developing. Chapter members as well as the County Line Pastor and members and Windsor’s daughter, Agatha Windsor, were present at the tree-planting ceremony.

The tree-planting was held in conjunction with the sorority’s global observance of Earth Month in April when members worldwide engaged in various tree-planting activities. Enhance Our Environment Chairman Betty Marshall Freeman said, “We plan to continue this tradition by planting a tree to honor sorority, civic, and community leaders that are recommended to us.”

Retired Army Col. Teresa A. Townsend of Enterprise is the president of the Kappa Pi Omega chapter, which currently has a membership of approximately 140 women from Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Covington, and Pike counties, who engage in programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of their local communities.

AKA is an international service organization founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American, college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha comprises 320,000 members in over 1,046 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.